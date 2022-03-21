Former baseball pro trades the diamond for 'box'

Take a quick glance inside Marietta’s RockBox Fitness, and you might think you’re peeking into a hot new nightclub. But the neon lights and booming beats are actually helping people get in the best shape of their lives — under the watchful eye of a guy who knows a thing or two about the importance of physical fitness.

This morning, we burned some calories (and took a few very long water breaks!) at RockBox Fitness, which recently opened at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. The new location is part of a chain of RockBox Fitness facilities across the country, all specializing in what founders call dynamic boxing and kickboxing classes.

Instructors say classes are 50 minutes each and use both boxing and kickboxing moves to provide a full-body workout; they also change the classes every day, in an effort to challenge the body and eliminate that dreaded workout boredom!

And by the way, the Marietta facility is co-owned by DJ Mitchell, a former pitcher for the Clemson Tigers who was drafted by the New York Yankees back in 2008 and played several seasons of pro baseball. So, if anyone knows how to "coach" people to their personal best, it might just be him!

For more information on RockBox Fitness, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the fitness facility, working up a sweat with D.J. Mitchell!

