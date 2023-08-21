Former Atlanta Council member to lie in state at Morehouse College: Funeral, viewing plans

Morehouse College is taking part in honoring the life and legacy of the longest serving elected official in the history of Atlanta. Former City Council member Jim Maddox is expected to lie in state on the HBCU's campus before his funeral services commence.

Maddox served on the council for 32 years. Current members of council said he was often lovingly referred to as "The Dean of the Atlanta City Council."

The Atlanta native served as the chair of the Community Development and Human Services committee. He retired in 2009 after serving eight full terms representing District 11.

"He may have left public office, but Mr. Maddox never stopped singing Atlanta’s praises around the world. This city has lost a staunch champion," Mayor Andre Dickens said on his behalf.

On Wednesday the longtime council member will lie in state inside the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel located on the campus of Morehouse at 830 Westview Drive SW. He'll be there from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Then, he'll be transported to Murray Brothers Funeral Home at 1199 Utoy Springs Drive while his family visits from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On Thursday, family and friends will gather at West Hunter Street Baptist Church located at 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW for a celebration of life. Maddox will then be buried in front of loved ones at Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that people make contributions, or donations, in his memory to the following organizations: