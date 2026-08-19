Former Athens tag office worker accused of forgery, identity fraud
ATHENS, Ga. - A former government worker faces 31 felony charges after investigators uncovered a fraudulent scheme at an Athens vehicle registration center.
What we know:
Police arrested 54-year-old Lilia Lozano of Athens Tuesday following an investigation into illegal activity at the Athens-Clarke County Tag Office.
Investigators obtained warrants and charged the former employee with felony theft by taking, 10 counts of second-degree forgery, 10 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of false statements.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the total amount of money taken or how long the alleged scheme occurred at the office. Detectives have also not named any additional suspects, but the investigation remains active.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Cornelison at 762-400-7367. Tips can also be emailed directly to Madison.Cornelison@accgov.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, who detailed the arrest and criminal charges in an official press release.