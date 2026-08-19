Former Athens tag office worker accused of forgery, identity fraud

The Brief Former Athens-Clarke County Tag Office worker Lilia Lozano faces dozens of felony charges following a theft and identity fraud investigation. Authorities arrested the 54-year-old Athens woman Tuesday after investigators secured warrants for multiple financial crimes. Detectives are still digging into the scheme and asking anyone with details to come forward to assist law enforcement.



A former government worker faces 31 felony charges after investigators uncovered a fraudulent scheme at an Athens vehicle registration center.

What we know:

Police arrested 54-year-old Lilia Lozano of Athens Tuesday following an investigation into illegal activity at the Athens-Clarke County Tag Office.

Investigators obtained warrants and charged the former employee with felony theft by taking, 10 counts of second-degree forgery, 10 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of false statements.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the total amount of money taken or how long the alleged scheme occurred at the office. Detectives have also not named any additional suspects, but the investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Cornelison at 762-400-7367. Tips can also be emailed directly to Madison.Cornelison@accgov.com.