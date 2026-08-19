25+ victims of alleged serial rapist found so far, Paulding DA says

The Brief Authorities say more than 25 potential victims have been identified in a multi-county sexual assault investigation involving Bobby Lee Hart Jr. Investigators believe Hart may have targeted women in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties dating back to 1988, particularly along the Georgia 92 corridor. Hart is in custody in Cobb County, and authorities are asking anyone who may have encountered him or been victimized to come forward.



Authorities investigating a man accused of sexual assaults spanning decades say they have identified more than 25 potential victims and are now asking other women who may have encountered him to come forward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alleged serial rapist arrested in west Georgia; more victims possible

What we know:

Bobby Lee Hart Jr. is the focus of investigations in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties, officials said during a Wednesday news conference. Hart is currently in custody in Cobb County and has been indicted in connection with alleged sexual assaults in Cobb and Douglas counties.

Paulding County District Attorney Robert Lane said investigators believe Hart may have been operating across the three counties since 1988, with much of the activity centered around the Georgia 92 corridor.

When asked during the news conference how many potential victims investigators had identified, Lane said, "Over 25."

Authorities describe alleged pattern

What they're saying:

Investigators said the cases under review have similarities, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged attacks and the women who were targeted.

According to Lane, Hart allegedly targeted women in vulnerable situations, offered them rides or other assistance and then sexually assaulted them after getting them to secluded locations.

Officials said one case now under investigation in Paulding County dates to 2012 and may have occurred in the Hiram area. Authorities said the woman was allegedly offered a ride in Douglas County before traveling into Paulding County, where investigators say the assault occurred.

No charges have been filed in connection with the Paulding County investigation, officials said.

Investigation stretches across three counties

The backstory:

Hart was taken into custody by Douglas County authorities in 2025 and was later transferred to Cobb County, where officials said that prosecution is moving forward first. Douglas County's case is expected to follow, with a potential Paulding County prosecution depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities said identifying a suspect was difficult in some of the older cases because women allegedly encountered the attacker at random and did not know his legal name. Officials said Hart has also been known by the aliases "Meat King" and "Champ."

Investigators seek more potential victims

What's next:

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes Hart, had an interaction with him or believes they may have been victimized to contact investigators.

The Paulding County District Attorney's Office said potential victims can contact its Victim Services Unit at 770-443-7561. Officials said information from the public could help investigators determine whether additional cases are connected to Hart.