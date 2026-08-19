Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Aug. 21-23, 2026

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Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From festivals and live music to football, food and family-friendly fun, there’s plenty happening across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Jazz Night with Live Art

Aug. 20

Hartley at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Enjoy live jazz from the Brian Hudson Trio paired with a live painting experience as a contemporary artwork takes shape throughout the evening. The event runs from 5-7 p.m.

Chris Stapleton: All-American Road Show

Aug. 21

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to Atlanta with special guests Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Bret Michaels — Live and Amplified

Aug. 21

The Bowl at Sugar Hill, Sugar Hill

Rock out with Bret Michaels as the Poison frontman and reality TV star returns to The Bowl at Sugar Hill following a previous sold-out performance. The show begins at 8 p.m.

All Shook Up: The Elvis Presley Musical

Aug. 21-22

Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, Marietta

Enjoy an Elvis Presley-inspired musical about a guitar-playing young man who rides into a small town in 1955 and shakes things up. The show features hits including "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock." Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Squeeze, Haircut 100, Adam Ant

Aug. 22

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Take a trip back to the ’80s with British pop favorites Squeeze, Adam Ant and the reunited Haircut 100. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Aug. 23

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson bring their co-headlining tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with special guests The Hu and Orgy.

Jon Batiste with Atlanta Pops Orchestra

Aug. 23

Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta

Jon Batiste joins the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for a special 8 p.m. performance featuring guest conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush. The concert was rescheduled from April due to inclement weather, and previously purchased tickets will be honored.

📅COMING UP

AC/DC Pop-Up Experience

Aug. 26–27

Hard Rock Cafe, Atlanta

Get ready for AC/DC's Atlanta tour stop with a special pop-up featuring iconic tour memorabilia, exclusive merchandise and fan experiences celebrating one of rock's most legendary bands.

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Aug. 28

Studio Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Atlanta comedian Joel Byars hosts an evening of stand-up featuring a rotating lineup of comedians and surprise guests beginning at 7 p.m.

The Eric Roberson Improv Sessions

Aug. 27

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist Eric Roberson blends music, improvisation and conversation with freestyles, fan favorites and readings from his forthcoming book, Beautifully All Over The Place.

Bella Lam

Aug. 28

Saddle Bar, Acworth

Rising country artist Bella Lam brings her full band to the Saddle Bar for a 7 p.m. show featuring her latest single, "Bootfirst." The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has appeared at CMA Fest, The Bluebird Cafe and The Listening Room Cafe.

DeeAnn Dimeo Sings Classic Duets with William Green

Aug. 29

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Enjoy an evening of timeless jazz and blues as vocalist DeeAnn Dimeo and pianist/vocalist William Green perform classic duets made famous by legendary artists, including Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

Aug. 30

Roaring Social, Alpharetta

Comedian Damon Sumner headlines a night of stand-up from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited food menu and full bar will be available. Tickets start at $20.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Senoia Alive After Five

Aug. 21

Downtown Senoia, Senoia

Shop, dine and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, children's activities and special merchant promotions during Senoia's monthly evening celebration.

Atlanta Beltline Indie Market Experience

Aug. 22

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace at Allene, Atlanta

Celebrate Black Business Month with local vendors, live music, food, art and family-friendly activities from noon-2 p.m.

Peachtree Corners International and Cultural Festival

Aug. 22

Town Green, Peachtree Corners

Celebrate cultures from around the world with international music and dance performances, authentic cuisine, artisan markets, interactive exhibits and family-friendly activities. The free festival runs from noon-10 p.m.

Cobb International Festival

Aug. 22

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Experience cultures from around the world with live performances, international cuisine, exhibits, shopping and family-friendly activities. The free festival runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

OYE Fest

Aug. 22

Believe Music Hall Lot, Atlanta

Celebrate Latin culture, food, music and community at this 18+ block party featuring multiple stages and more than 30 artists and DJs, including De La Ghetto, 3BallMTY and Corina Smith. The festival begins at 2 p.m.

K-pop Mini Con

Aug. 22

Gas South Convention Center and Theater, Duluth

Celebrate all things K-pop from noon to 11 p.m. with live performances, panels, meet-and-greets, dance competitions, workshops, photocard trading and a vendor hall. The convention is open to all ages and welcomes K-pop fans of all experience levels.

Pop-Up Market

Aug. 22

The Interlock, Atlanta

Shop handcrafted jewelry, home décor, apparel, candles, artwork and other locally made goods during The Interlock's Pop-Up Market. Meet the makers and grab food or drinks from nearby restaurants while browsing from 1-5 p.m. at Highline Park and Beeline.

Summer Shade Festival

Aug. 22–23

Grant Park, Atlanta

Celebrate one of Atlanta's favorite neighborhood festivals with local artists, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. The annual event benefits the Grant Park Conservancy and showcases the community's historic charm.

Dog Day of Summerhill

Aug. 23

Summerhill, Atlanta

Celebrate National Dog Day a little early with a pet-friendly event featuring giveaways while supplies last, special offers from local businesses and activities designed for dogs and their humans.

📅COMING UP

International Dog Day Yappy Hour

Aug. 26

Aveline at Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Celebrate International Dog Day with your four-legged friend during a Yappy Hour from 5-8 p.m. The evening includes complimentary on-site dog grooming, expert advice and premium dog treats, plus signature cocktails for the humans.

Athens Film Festival

Aug. 27-30

Various locations, Athens

Watch more than 110 independent films from around the world while enjoying filmmaker panels, workshops and networking events across six venues.

Atlanta RV Mega Show

Aug. 28-30

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Browse the latest RVs, camping gear and travel accessories while planning your next road trip at the inaugural Atlanta RV Mega Show.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Athens Beer Fest

Aug. 22

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Sample craft beers from regional breweries while enjoying live music, cornhole and food during the fourth annual Athens Beer Fest beginning at 1 p.m.

Tequila Fest 2026

Aug. 22

Chattahoochee Food Works, Atlanta

Sample tequilas, mezcals and other Mexican spirits from 2 to 6 p.m., with rare bottles and limited releases available. The festival also features food pairings, margaritas, micheladas, a live DJ and photo opportunities. Tickets start at $30. Ages 21+.

AgLanta Eats: Neighbors + Flavors

Aug. 24

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Sample farm-fresh dishes from Atlanta chefs featuring ingredients from local growers and producers from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can also enjoy cocktails, explore Niki in the Garden and learn more about Atlanta's urban agriculture and local food system.

📅COMING UP

Omakase-Inspired Wine Dinner at Atlanta Fish Market

Aug. 27

Atlanta Fish Market, Atlanta

Atlanta Fish Market hosts an intimate six-course, omakase-inspired wine dinner led by Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and Executive Sushi Chef Tyson. The menu includes hamachi, lobster chawanmushi and 48-hour braised short rib, with each course paired with a specially selected wine. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited.

Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Aug. 27

The Hotel at Avalon, Alpharetta

Enjoy unlimited chef-prepared dishes, desserts, wine, beer and cocktails from nearly 30 Alpharetta-area restaurants during this all-inclusive culinary celebration. The evening also features live music and interactive experiences from local partners.

Discover Spain: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair

Aug. 28

Epicurean Atlanta, Midtown

Enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Spain's diverse culinary regions, with each course paired with a featured wine. Wine expert Kelly Cornett will guide guests through the pairings while sharing insights into Spanish wine and regional flavors. Tickets are $85 and include dinner, wine pairings and the guided tasting experience.

Taste of Mableton

Aug. 29

Mable House Complex, Mableton

Enjoy food, live entertainment, family activities and local vendors during one of Mableton's largest annual community festivals, which attracts more than 10,000 attendees.

Rooftop Mixology Class

Last Saturday of each month

St. Julep at Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta, Buckhead

Learn to make seasonal cocktails during a hands-on rooftop class at 2 p.m. A mixologist guides guests through each drink, with ingredients, tools and tastings included.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

Tesla vs. Edison

Aug. 5-23

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Watch two legendary inventors battle it out in this adults-only production exploring the famous rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla. Large-scale puppetry and special effects — including a live Tesla coil on stage — transform science and history into theatrical magic. For ages 18 and older.

Essential Theatre Play Festival

Aug. 7–23

7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate new works by Georgia playwrights during the annual Essential Theatre Play Festival. The event opens with "Helen of the West," winner of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, and also features staged readings, showcases and performances highlighting local playwrights and artists. Tickets range from free to $23.

BronzeLens Film Festival

Aug. 21-23 and Aug. 27-30

Tara Theatre, Atlanta

Celebrate films and filmmakers of color with premieres, workshops, panel discussions, master classes and special appearances. Opening night features Love, Patrick: Nothing Is Impossible, a documentary about groundbreaking Black fashion designer Patrick Kelly. The festival concludes Aug. 30 with an awards ceremony at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.

Holy Chicken Sandwich

Aug. 21-Sept. 20

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

Catch Atlanta playwright Kira Rockwell’s fast-paced comedy about 100 devoted fast-food fans who camp out overnight ahead of a beloved chain’s grand opening for the chance to win a year of free large combos.

Chuck Stewart: "Framing the Sound"

Aug. 8–Sept. 26

The Sun ATL, Atlanta

Explore the work of legendary photographer Chuck Stewart, whose images of iconic musicians appeared on more than 2,000 album covers over a seven-decade career. The exhibition celebrates one of the most influential music photographers of the 20th century.

📅COMING UP

Love Island Reunion Watch Party

Aug. 31

Your 3rd Spot at The Works, Atlanta

Catch all the drama from the Love Island reunion on three massive projectors starting at 9 p.m. The $15 ticket includes a mimosa or mocktail and a one-hour Experience Pass for games including hoops, darts and shuffleboard. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. The event is 21+ and advance reservations are required for the $15 price. Walk-ins are subject to availability and the regular $28 entry fee.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Brick Fan Event – A LEGO Fan Experience

Aug. 22-23

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Explore 20,000 square feet of LEGO displays, hands-on activities, STEM challenges, contests and games. Meet contestants from "LEGO Masters," tackle a 125-foot LEGO brick RC off-road course and shop for LEGO sets, minifigures, apparel and more.

The Works August Events

Aug. 5–31

The Works, Atlanta Upper Westside

The Works is wrapping up summer with a packed calendar of events, including Screen on the Green: Jurassic Park on Aug. 8, Retro Recess and the Luau Party on Aug. 15, and Tequila Fest 2026 on Aug. 22. Visitors can also enjoy weekly happy hours on Tuesdays, Indie Market on Wednesdays, live music, DJs, wine tastings and jazz throughout the week, plus Saturday taco tastings and Sunday farmers markets all month long.

18th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival

Through Sept. 5

Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton

Celebrate art, history and community at the Atlanta Quilt Festival, dedicated to preserving and promoting African American quilts and textile art. The festival features quilt exhibits, workshops, lectures, trunk shows and master classes covering hand quilting, beading, silk painting, bag making and more. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Children's Museum of Atlanta August Activities

Aug. 7 through the end of August

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta is celebrating August with hands-on science, art and interactive performances for young visitors. Families can create blood slime, design Atlanta-inspired printmaking projects, enjoy live performances of Lily-Pad Leap! based on I Don't Want to Be a Frog!, and explore the Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! exhibit. The museum is also offering special workshops and activities throughout the month, with tickets already on sale for the annual TinyCON event over Labor Day weekend.

📅COMING UP

⚾SPORTS

Football Fest & Free Day

Aug. 22

Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta

Kick off the 2026 college football season with free admission to the College Football Hall of Fame from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy interactive exhibits, football-themed games, live entertainment, marching bands and mascots. The celebration also includes the College GameDay Bus, appearances and activities from Atlanta sports organizations, Clark Atlanta University cheerleaders and a first look at the display honoring the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

📅COMING UP

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

Aug. 20–22

LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

A three-day Jeep expo with indoor and outdoor vendors, onsite installs and a Show & Shine event in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

Glitz & Gears Car Show & Festival

Aug. 22

The Church Covington, Oxford

Support the Shelby Shines On Foundation during this family-friendly charity event featuring classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, Jeeps, imports, a Touch-A-Truck, live music, food, local vendors and awards for Best in Show and the Top 20 vehicles. Vehicle and vendor registration is available in advance.

📅COMING UP

Barrow County Cruisers Car, Bike & Truck Show

Aug. 29

189 W. Athens St., Winder

Support the Barrow County Food Pantry during this community car, bike and truck show. Vehicle registration is $20 plus a nonperishable food item, and more than 40 trophies will be awarded. The event runs from 3-7 p.m., with Cassie's Pit Stop serving food throughout the show.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.