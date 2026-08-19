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Casting Call: Iron Jane, trivia game show

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published August 19, 2026 11:02 AM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 11:02 AM EDT
Casting Call: Iron Jane, trivia game show
Casting Call: Iron Jane, trivia game show

Casting Call: Iron Jane, trivia game show

Local productions are currently seeking bodybuilders, game show audience members, and twin babies for upcoming shoots across the metro Atlanta area.

ATLANTA - Local film and television productions are actively seeking background talent across the Atlanta area as a newly released independent thriller hits digital platforms. 

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Iron Jane

Casting:

Bodybuilders: Very fit, muscular males & females, ages 18+, any ethnicity, fitness experience a plus

Competition attendees: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 8/24-8/28 in Southlake area

Pay Status: PAID

Submission Info: name, phone number, 2-3 clear current photos, height & weight

Email: DCBackgroundCasting@Gmail.com

Subject: "Bodybuilders" or "Competition Attendee"

2. Project: 'Pressure is High' Trivia Game Show (from the creators of Squid Games and The Traitors)

Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Apply at: thepressureishigh.com

3. Project: Rodeo Project

Casting: Twin babies, African American, 14–20 months old

Filming: 8/28 in Douglasville (night shoot)

Pay Status: PAID

Submission Info: Parent/Guardian First and Last Name, Parent/Guardian Phone Number, Parent/Guardian Email Address, Babies' First and Last Names, Babies' Ages, Babies' Dates of birth, GDOL Number for each baby, Current City/State, Recent photos of BOTH babies (please label each photo with the name of the child pictured; if both babies are in the same photo, label as "Name Left / Name Right"), confirm the babies are twins, confirm you understand this is a NIGHTTIME filming call not expected to exceed four hours of filming due to child labor laws, Please confirm you are fully available on Friday 8/28

Email: ONLOCATIONCASTING1@GMAIL.COM

Subject: TWIN BABIES 8/28

JOBS

NA

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Independent filmmaker spotlight!

Guest: Mark Sunderland

Film: Dementium

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube

Casting CallGood Day AtlantaNews