Casting Call: Iron Jane, trivia game show
ATLANTA - Local film and television productions are actively seeking background talent across the Atlanta area as a newly released independent thriller hits digital platforms.
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Iron Jane
Casting:
Bodybuilders: Very fit, muscular males & females, ages 18+, any ethnicity, fitness experience a plus
Competition attendees: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 8/24-8/28 in Southlake area
Pay Status: PAID
Submission Info: name, phone number, 2-3 clear current photos, height & weight
Email: DCBackgroundCasting@Gmail.com
Subject: "Bodybuilders" or "Competition Attendee"
2. Project: 'Pressure is High' Trivia Game Show (from the creators of Squid Games and The Traitors)
Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Apply at: thepressureishigh.com
3. Project: Rodeo Project
Casting: Twin babies, African American, 14–20 months old
Filming: 8/28 in Douglasville (night shoot)
Pay Status: PAID
Submission Info: Parent/Guardian First and Last Name, Parent/Guardian Phone Number, Parent/Guardian Email Address, Babies' First and Last Names, Babies' Ages, Babies' Dates of birth, GDOL Number for each baby, Current City/State, Recent photos of BOTH babies (please label each photo with the name of the child pictured; if both babies are in the same photo, label as "Name Left / Name Right"), confirm the babies are twins, confirm you understand this is a NIGHTTIME filming call not expected to exceed four hours of filming due to child labor laws, Please confirm you are fully available on Friday 8/28
Email: ONLOCATIONCASTING1@GMAIL.COM
Subject: TWIN BABIES 8/28
JOBS
NA
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Independent filmmaker spotlight!
Guest: Mark Sunderland
Film: Dementium
Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube