Texas man allegedly threatened judge during Colin Gray trial

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The Brief Brandon Dontrail Scroggins faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Barrow County District Attorney employees during Colin Gray's trial. Investigators state Scroggins phoned the office, left hostile voicemails and targeted Judge Nicholas Primm with threats during the July 30 hearing. Scroggins remains in federal custody while also confronting separate judge-threatening charges in Alabama and harassment charges in Texas.



A 39-year-old Texas man faces federal charges in Georgia after authorities say he threatened to harm district attorney staff members and the presiding judge during the sentencing hearing of Colin Gray.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors charged Brandon Dontrail Scroggins, 39, of Abilene, Texas, with transmitting interstate communications containing threats to injure another person.

Investigators say the convicted felon phoned the Barrow County District Attorney’s Office on July 30, the day of Colin Gray’s sentencing hearing.

Gray is the father of Colt Gray, who killed four people and injured nine during the Sept. 4, 2024, attack at Apalachee High School.

SEE ALL APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING REPORTING

Scroggins told the receptionist he was coming to "take out" Barrow County over alleged injustice before calling back to leave a threatening voicemail for staff members and their children.

One minute later, Scroggins allegedly called Judge Nicholas Primm’s chambers and left a voicemail warning an assistant to separate herself because "a death date just came up for Nicholas Primm."

Scroggins remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service awaiting transport for court proceedings.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Scroggins will be extradited from Texas to face his charges in the Northern District of Georgia.

It also remains unclear if Scroggins has retained legal representation for his upcoming federal court appearances.