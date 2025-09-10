Former Army soldier sentenced to life for child sexual abuse at Fort Stewart

The Brief Austin Michael Burak received two concurrent life sentences for sexually abusing children at Fort Stewart. Three additional witnesses testified about Burak's sexual assaults when they were minors, including prolonged abuse. Authorities emphasize the severe consequences for child sexual assault and commitment to protecting vulnerable children.



A former Army soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two children while stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

What we know:

U.S. District Court Chief Judge R. Stan Baker handed down two concurrent life sentences to 32-year-old Austin Michael Burak of Oak Harbor, Washington, following his conviction on charges of abusive sexual contact of a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors said Burak assaulted the boys in August 2017 while they slept in their own beds on the Fort Stewart Military Reservation. Three additional witnesses testified that Burak also sexually assaulted them when they were minors, including one who described years of abuse.

What they're saying:

"There are appropriately severe consequences for sexually assaulting children," said U.S. Attorney Meg E. Heap of the Southern District of Georgia. "We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who prey on the most innocent among us. The community is safer now that a sexual predator will spend the rest of his life imprisoned."

"The FBI is unwavering in its commitment to protect our most vulnerable—our children," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "This sentence ensures that Austin Burak will never again have the opportunity to harm another child, and it demonstrates the dedication of our agents and law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to bring justice to survivors of these heinous crimes."

Michele Starostka, Special Agent in Charge of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Western Field Office, said the sentencing "represents a significant outcome in the pursuit of justice for the victims in this horrific case."