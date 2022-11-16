Former Arkansas Gov. Huckabee campaigns for Herschel Walker in Georgia

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee traveled to Georgia to campaign for Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, on Wednesday.

Walker did not mention longtime friend and supporter President Donald Trump while rallying supporters at a campaign event in McDonough Wednesday,

"God has brought his warrior and I'm that warrior that y'all been looking for a long time," said Walker.

The former president called on his supporters to work to get Walker elected Georgia’s next U.S. senator ahead of his announcement he plans to run again for president in 2024.

"We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great U.S. Senator. Get out and vote for Hershel. He deserves it," Trump said.

"Make sure you stand with one of the greatest champions the state of Georgia ever produced," said Huckabee.

The former Arkansas governor told reporters he hopes Walker's campaign will get a boost from President Trump's endorsement.

"You know, I sure hope it has a wonderful effect. What I just heard was one of the most gifted communicators in politics today. But also someone who has core convictions and values I think many people like me want to support," Huckabee said.

The Walker campaign has not said whether Trump will campaign for him in Georgia during the runoff.

"I think that's a decision Herschel and his campaign should make. I think the president has been very helpful to Herschel helping him get a good start and whether or not it creates good attention, have him come," Huckabee said.

The race between Rev. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff after neither candidate won a majority of votes in the midterm election. Democrats have already secured control of the Senate but are hoping to increase their narrow margin with a Warnock victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report