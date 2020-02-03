Forever 21 selling assets to three companies

Forever 21 is finalizing a deal to sell the company's assets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/11/28: Shoppers walk past the Closing Down signs in the window of Forever 21 store on Oxford Street in London. (Photo by Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The struggling-fashion retailer is being sold for $81 million after experiencing months of financial problems.

The company is selling its assets to three companies.

The chain has closed 100 locations since filing for bankruptcy protection back in September.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.