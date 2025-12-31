One hospitalized following New Year’s Eve house fire in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Firefighters rushed to a home in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
What we know:
It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Thomasville Blvd.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, crews were on scene within minutes and found one person who appeared to have been burned.
That person was rushed to an area hospital.
Firefighters worked through the evening to bring the blaze under control and hitting hot spots.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet identified the individual transported to the hospital or provided an update on their current medical condition.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the home.
It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the structure when the blaze began.
The Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue provided the details for this article.