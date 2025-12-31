One hospitalized following New Year’s Eve house fire in southeast Atlanta

article

The Brief One patient was hospitalized after sustaining burn injuries to their arms during the residential structure fire. Atlanta Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene within two minutes of the initial emergency dispatch. Fire crews remained on-site after the blaze was controlled to extinguish dangerous hotspots within the dwelling.



Firefighters rushed to a home in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

What we know:

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Thomasville Blvd.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, crews were on scene within minutes and found one person who appeared to have been burned.

That person was rushed to an area hospital.

Firefighters worked through the evening to bring the blaze under control and hitting hot spots.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the individual transported to the hospital or provided an update on their current medical condition.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the home.

It remains unclear if anyone else was inside the structure when the blaze began.