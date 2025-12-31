Atlanta Journal-Constitution prints final edition after 157 years

The Brief The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ended its 157-year print run on Dec. 31, 2025, moving to a digital-only format. Atlanta is now the only major U.S. city without a daily printed newspaper. Nearly 5 million Georgia library cardholders will receive free digital access to the AJC.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution printed its final physical newspaper Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, marking the end of a 157-year era for the publication. The move makes Atlanta the only major U.S. city without a daily printed newspaper.

What they're saying:

While the physical paper has ended, the AJC will continue its operations through digital platforms. Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman said the shift is a response to changing consumer habits. "What we're doing now is we're meeting people where they are and we're stepping into our future," Chapman said in an interview in August.

The Georgia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists said the change reflects a digital transformation that has been shaping news media for several decades. To assist with the transition, the AJC has partnered with the Georgia Public Library Service. This partnership provides free digital access to nearly 5 million active library cardholders across 60 library systems.

The backstory:

The Atlanta Constitution was founded in 1868, followed by the Atlanta Journal in 1883. The two Cox-owned papers formally merged in 2001. At its peak, the publication had more than 500,000 print subscribers, but that number dwindled to 40,000 before the presses stopped. Chapman noted that the print business is no longer what it once was. "We don't bank the way we used to. We don't, you know, buy groceries the way we used to. We don't order food the way we used to," Chapman said.

What's next:

The outlet will now focus on growing its digital subscriber base. Despite the lack of a physical product, Chapman emphasized that the core mission remains the same. "The newspaper part changes, but what we do every day, by being present, by bearing witness, that's not changing," Chapman said.