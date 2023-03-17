Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix leaky brake hoses, faulty windshield wipers

By AP Staff
Published 
Recalls
Associated Press

How car recalls get reported

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially start car recalls after receiving complaints from consumers.

Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

READ MORE: Honda to recall 500,000 vehicles to repair seat belt issue

Ford says it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

READ MORE: Ford recalling 18 F-150 Lightning electric pickups after battery fire

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.