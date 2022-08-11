Forbes 2022 billionaires list reveals richest Georgians

Georgia is home to a growing number of billionaires, according to Forbes.

A list compiled by Patch.com shows 18 Georgians made Forbes' ranking of more than 2,000 billionaires worldwide.

Who's the richest Georgian? Forbes' billionaires list says it's The Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, worth $8.7 billion.

He may be Forbes richest Georgian, but Marcus is tied for 241st in the United States.

Other billionaires rounding out the state's top 10 include familiar names, such as Marcus's former partner, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank. You may also recognize filmmaker Tyler Perry and Chick-fil-A his Dan and Bubba Cathy, Trudy Cathy White and media mogul Ted Turner rounded out the top-10.

Here are members Forbes list of 2022 billionaires with ties to Georgia:

Bernard Marcus, Home Depot, $8.6 billion

Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises, $7.9 billion

Arthur Blank, Home Depot/Atlanta Falcons/Atlanta United, $7 billion

John Brown, medical equipment, $5.8 billion

Gary Rollins, pest control, $5.7 billion

Ben Chestnut, email marketing, $5 billion

Dan Kurzius, email marketing, $5 billion

Bubba and Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A, net worth: $4.8 billion

Trudy Cathy White, Chick-fil-A, $4.8 billion

Ted Turner, cable television, $2.3 billion

Joe Rogers Jr., Waffle House, $2 billion

David Zalik, financial technology, $1.9 billion

Tope Awatona, scheduling software company Calendly, $1.4 billion

Ronald Clarke, payments technology, $1.1 billion

Tyler Perry, movies, television, $1 billion

Jeff Sprecher, global stock exchange operator ICE, $1 billion.

The financial media company's ranking methodology comprises stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to determine the net worth of the wealthiest individuals.