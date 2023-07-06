Footballs full of tobacco seized near Baldwin State Prison

article

Inmates at Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick won't be catching any tobacco-filled footballs any time soon.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, a perimeter officer recently observed a vehicle with its headlights turned off near the prison's perimeter road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off. GDC's K9 Unit, Milledgeville Police and Baldwin County Sheriff's Office were notified and the sheriff's office made contact with the vehicle near the prison.

Five footballs stuffed with 11 bags of tobacco, 5 cell phones and 1 bundle of cigarettes were discovered during a search.

Four suspects, including two former offenders on probation, were arrested.