Food Truck Friday: Magnolia BBQ & Fish 

This may be the “unofficial” last weekend of summer — but we’re not done with our Food Truck Friday series just yet. And, of course, since a lot of people use Labor Day as a chance to do some grilling, we wanted to find a food truck that could fill us up on barbecue before the rest of the cookouts even begin.

We spent the morning with the team behind Magnolia BBQ & Fish, including founder Dameione Rogers. Magnolia BBQ & Fish is a true family business; Dameione’s brother Darnell and sister Tresor are his partners in the business, and he uses his grandmother’s recipes in creating food truck’s award-winning menu. Along with serving out of the truck, Magnolia BBQ & Fish bottled up its BBQ sauce and sells it in several local stores in South Atlanta and online.

So…about that food. You ready for feast your eyes on what makes Magnolia BBQ & Fish a local favorite? Click the video player in this article — but beware, it’s going to make you very hungry! You can also follow along with the truck on Instagram and Facebook.