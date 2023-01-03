'Fly Delta' app, website issues resolved, airline says

article

Technical issues in the 'Fly Delta' app and online site on Tuesday have been resolved, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

After customers complained about slowness logging in and other technical difficulties they experienced throughout Tuesday, a spokesperson issued an apologyon behalf of the company and confirmed that those issues should now be fixed.

FOX 5 was told flight operations would not be impacted, and airport customers would be able to use kiosks or speak to an agent in order to get their boarding passes.