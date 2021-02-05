Floyd County man reportedly missing for over a week

article

Police in Floyd County need your help finding a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Police say Curtis Ray Harrison walked away from home on Jan. 28. Officials believe he has not been taking medication for his condition.

Harrison was seen in Rome walking near the library around the time he went missing.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 129 pounds. He has long gray hair that is worn in a ponytail.

Harrison was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki cargo pants.

If you know anything that could help, please call the Floyd County Police Department.

