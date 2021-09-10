Floyd County deputies organize supplies for Hurricane Ida evacuees

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is lending a hand to those hit hardest by Hurricane Ida.

A group of deputies will go to LaFourche Parish in Louisiana later this month to help with hurricane relief efforts.

LaFourche Parish was hit especially hard by the storm.

"It's utter devastation. When you look, they still don't have electricity. There's not a lot of running water," said David Thornton, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chaplain.

Thorton has helped with relief efforts like this for years. He told Fox 5 this is the sixth time they've gone to the coast to help with hurricane cleanup.

"We do it because we feel like it's very important reaching out into our community and reaching out to other areas," said Thornton.

Hundreds of donations have already come in from the community in Rome. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office even got help from a local school. Students decorated buckets that will be filled with cleaning supplies and given to families in need.

"We have not only deputies that volunteer, but also volunteers from our community," said Floyd County Sheriff, Dave Roberson, "Each year, right around hurricane season or any kind of natural disaster, we want to reach out and help as many people as we can."

A group of about 17 deputies and volunteers will travel with at least two semi-trucks filled with donations. The group will leave later this month and stay for five days.

"We'll go in and cut trees off houses. We'll do anything that we can do. When we get there, they'll give us a list," said Thornton.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is still collecting donations. They are requesting the following items: cases of water, cleaning supplies, disinfectants, large tarps, diapers, children's items, rakes, shovels, dog food, cat food, gloves, masks and other toiletry items.

If you'd like to learn more, head to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office website for details.

