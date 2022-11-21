Flowery Branch teen supplied drugs that killed co-worker, investigators say

article

A teen from Flowery Branch was arrested and charged after Hall County deputies said he was responsible for supplying the fentanyl dose that killed his co-worker.

Brandon Jared Soto was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the overdose earlier this year.

On July 12, Soto and his coworker, Halaya Garciela Herrera were taking the drug together while on the job, according to investigators. They worked at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood.

Officials said Herrera began to feel ill, so Soto took her to house. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, she overdosed there.

Herrera's mother called 911, and her daughter was taken to the hospital. She died there in the early hours of July 13. Herrera was only weeks shy of her 18th birthday.

Investigators found Soto, who was 17 at the time of the incident, to be at fault for supplying the victim was a lethal dose of fentanyl. He was arrested Nov. 18.

He is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail.