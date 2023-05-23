Flowery Branch mom charged after toddler's death linked to cocaine, fentanyl exposure

article

A Flowery Branch woman has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her 21-month-old son after introducing the child to drugs, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Gloria Neshee Stringer, 31, was also charged with second-degree child cruelty. Stringer allowed her child to have access to "cocaine and fentanyl," according to investigators.

In February, investigators say the child suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive when officials got to the home on Oliver Road. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital of Atlanta where he died.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled baby Jamari's death a homicide.

BOND DENIED FOR WOMAN ACCUSED OF DUMPING BABY INDIA IN FORSYTH COUNTY WOODS

Stringer was arrested in Buford on May 22. She's currently being held in the Hall County jail.

The Hall County Department of Family and Children Services was part of the investigation.