Flowery Branch man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

article

A Flowery Branch man is in custody accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, officials say.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 the arrest happened after ab investigation of a tip sent to them by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday, May 19.

As part of the investigation, officials obtained warrants for the arrest of 47-year-old Joshua Teddy Fischer, arresting him on Thursday.

Fischer is not at the Hall County Jail without bond charged with possession and distribution of a child pornography image. Additional charges may follow.

Agents also search Fischer's home on the 5,000 block of Hog Mountain Road, seizing multiple electronic devices for forensic processing.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.