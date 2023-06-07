Flowery Branch man arrested after child porn allegedly found on phone

article

A Flowery Branch man is in jail after forensic testing of his cell phone uncovered 20 separate images of child sexual abuse material, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says 39-year-old Jonathan Malinguaggio turned himself in just before noon June 6. He is currently being held without bond in the Hall County Jail on multiple counts of child pornography possession.

The phone was seized when Malinguaggio was arrested in January on child sex abuse charges.

The investigation into Malinguaggio is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

