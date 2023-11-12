GBI identifies naked armed man killed in Hall County SWAT standoff

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the male suspect who was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff in Flowery Branch early Saturday morning.

Hall County deputies were called to a domestic dispute in the 6500 block of Samoa Way at around 6:45 a.m.

A woman called 911 claiming a male assailant attacked her. The original report says the suspect pushed the woman down a flight of stairs and then held her at gunpoint to keep her from leaving. At some point, the victim was able to escape to a neighbor's home to make the call.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they said the suspect was "belligerent." They failed to persuade him to exit the home, so they called the SWAT team for backup.

SWAT surrounded the house and attempted their own negotiations. The GBI said the suspect came out of the house in the nude twice. The second time, he was carrying a handgun.

The GBI said the suspect shot the gun multiple times from the backdoor and windows of the home and made threats to shoot any officer who tried to come inside.

When he pointed the gun in the direction of a deputy, the official fired a shot and missed. The GBI said he ran to a window and pointed the gun at deputies again. One deputy opened fire and killed him.

The GBI identified the naked suspect as 57-year-old David James Umpmreyville of Flowery Branch. They said the victim was his wife. She has not been named.

The GBI is expected to continue its independent investigation, per standard protocol any time a law enforcement officer fires his or her service weapon. The Hall County District Attorney's Office will then review the case.

This is the 89th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.