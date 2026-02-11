Tow truck driver hurt by DUI crash on Downtown Connector

The Brief A tow truck driver was struck while clearing a crash on I-75/85. Police say an intoxicated driver also hit a patrol vehicle. The suspect, identified as Michael Jones, was arrested.



A tow truck driver was seriously injured early Wednesday after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver while clearing a crash on the Downtown Connector, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to an earlier wreck on Interstate 75/85 southbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and requested a tow truck to remove damaged vehicles from the roadway. As the driver worked to clear the scene, police said another vehicle driven by Michael Jones crashed into the tow truck operator and rear-ended a patrol car.

Officers immediately rendered aid, applying tourniquets to both of the victim’s legs until Grady EMS arrived. The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Jones was taken into custody at the scene. Police said multiple charges are pending as the investigation continues. Authorities emphasized the information is preliminary and could change as the case develops.