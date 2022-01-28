Florida teen driving under the influence kills 6 in rollover crash, sheriff says

A teenage boy driving under the influence caused a rollover crash in South Florida that killed six people Thursday night, authorities said.

WPTV reports that a 17-year-old boy who was under the influence of "alcohol/drugs" was behind the wheel of a 2019 BMW M5 around 11 p.m. in Delray Beach, citing a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office crash report.

Investigators said the teen was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue with six people inside, causing the SUV to flip and roll over before landing upside-down in the grassy median.

The sheriff's office report said five people in the Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene.

A sixth person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they died. None of the victims have been identified.

WPBF reports that not all of the people inside the Rogue were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to WPTV, the 17-year-old suffered minor injuries.

