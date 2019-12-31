Florida newlyweds use coin toss to decide on last name

For these Florida newlyweds, it was all left up to chance.

Jeff Conley and Darcy Ward married at Wakulla Springs earlier this month, but when it came time to announce the pair’s official married last name, the couple let a coin toss decide their future.

At the altar, Conley and Ward flipped a coin engraved with each of their surnames.

The coin landed on “Ward,” officially deciding that the two would be known as Mr. Jeff Ward and Mrs. Darcy Ward henceforth.

The unusual last name toss was actually Jeff’s idea, he said.

“It’s fair. I am a graduate student in economics at Florida State and I think about fairness,” he said to the Palm Beach Post.

Fairness has been a constant theme for the couple, who originally met on Tinder. After dating for a year, the pair got engaged with both Jeff and Darcy crafting proposals for each other, the publication reported.

For Jeff’s proposal to Darcy, he gathered his friends and played the couple’s favorite song, “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” before getting down on one knee. Whereas Darcy’s proposal to Jeff began with a scavenger hunt that spelled out “Will you marry me?”

Advertisement

The Wards seem happy with the coin-toss turnout.

“You could say I won,” Jeff told the Post. “I was the one who received something new.”

Darcy, too, was more than happy with the outcome.

“Being with someone who was willing to start the marriage from a creative and teamwork and fair place felt like a really good first step toward an equal partnership,” Darcy said.