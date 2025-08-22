Florida mother accused of abducting sons arrested at McDonough motel

article

Officials have shared new details about the arrest of a woman accused of abducting her children from Florida.

The case led to authorities issuing an Amber Alert and a search that lasted days in multiple states.

The backstory:

The Amber Alert was originally issued in Florida and extended to Georgia on Monday.

Authorities say 43-year-old Audrey Taylor took her 3-year-old and 11-year-old children from a location on West 6th Street in Riviera Beach. Florida. Investigators believe they were traveling toward Atlanta in a black Toyota Camry sedan that had front-end damage.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Turner had a warrant for child neglect issued out of Miami-Dade County.

What we know:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said they received several tips that Turner and her children were somewhere in McDonough.

Deputies say they tracked Turner down to the Resident Inn on Avalon Parkway. On Aug. 21, they took the Florida woman into custody at the motel.

The two children were turned over to a Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services investigator.

What's next:

Turner remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail and will be extradited back to Florida.

It is not clear what charges she may be facing.