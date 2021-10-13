Expand / Collapse search

Florida man who trapped gator in trash bin catches big snake in new video

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated October 14, 2021
Viral
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida man who caught gator in trash bin now catching snakes

Eugene Bozzi went viral after catching an alligator in a trash bin. In a new video, he's catching a snake wearing his trusty Adidas slides!

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Big or small, apparently Eugene Bozzi fears no animals. 

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've seen the video of Central Florida resident Bozzi capturing an alligator with a trash bin while wearing athletic slides. The clip went viral, with many calling for him to get his own wildlife show.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the ‘Alligator Man’ is seen saving his neighborhood from a large snake using a towel.

"Damn snakes in the house and grass lol," he captioned the video.

RELATED: Florida man uses trash bin to catch alligator

Bozzi is seen carrying the big reptile at arm's length and returning it to its home outdoors. 

 

Coincidentally, he's wearing a similar outfit to what he wore when he famously trapped an alligator in a recycling bin! 

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE |

Viewers couldn't help but point out that Bozzi does his best animal wrangling while wearing Adidas slides! The shoe company even gave him a shout-out on social media. 

TRENDING: WATCH: Surfer gets surrounded by sharks at Florida beach

"Some heroes wear capes, others wear slides," the company commented under his latest video. 

Many viewers commented that Bozzi should work for a zoo or animal control. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 