Deputies: Florida man shot to death in Macon hotel's parking lot

Deputies are investigating the death of a Florida man who was shot in the parking lot of a Macon hotel late Tuesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at the parking lot of the Best Western Riverside Inn on the 2400 block of Riverside Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old Chaucey Jevon Love II from Orange Park, Florida shot inside a car that was in a ditch on the other side of the road from the hotel. Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Love had tried to drive away after being shot. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators do not have any information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

