Florida man killed by police in St. Marys Sunday night, GBI says

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by police in St. Marys, Georgia, on Sunday evening, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Gregory Paige, of Jacksonville, Florida, died after officers opened fire at the Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex on Aug. 3. Police had responded to a 911 call from a woman who said Paige was threatening to kill her and had grabbed her aggressively.

When St. Marys officers and Camden County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they tried to enter the apartment to arrest him, according to a press release. Officers reportedly shot Paige as he stood in the doorway. He was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What's next:

The GBI is now conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure when there is a fatal shooting involving the police. Once their review is complete, the case will be turned over to the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.