Florida man arrested in Middle Georgia after Panhandle burglary

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The Brief Monroe County deputies arrested a Panama City man following a stolen vehicle investigation tracking a suspect from Florida. Automated license plate readers spotted the stolen car at a High Falls hotel parking lot with the driver inside. Authorities booked the 31-year-old suspect into the Monroe County Jail without bond on multiple theft-related charges.



A Florida man faces multiple charges in Georgia after deputies caught him last Thursday in a stolen car linked to the burglary of an elderly person.

Monroe County stolen vehicle arrest

What we know:

Monroe County deputies responded to a BOLO alert at about 4:06 p.m. last Thursday regarding a stolen vehicle from Bay County, Florida. Authorities said the driver ran from Florida deputies after breaking into an elderly man's home to steal his property and vehicle.

Deputies used FLOCK cameras to find the vehicle sitting in the parking lot of the High Falls Inn and Suites. Investigators found 31-year-old Trey Buntin of Panama City, Florida, sitting inside the car and took him into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle turned up stolen items belonging to the Florida victim.

Florida burglary suspect charges

What they're saying:

Deputies charged Buntin with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, theft by receiving stolen property, and intentionally covering the VIN to conceal the identity of the vehicle. Sheriff's officials noted that Buntin also faces additional criminal charges in Florida.

High Falls Inn investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a full list of the stolen property recovered inside the vehicle. Investigators have also not detailed the specific charges Buntin will face in Florida.

Monroe County jail status

What's next:

Buntin remains held at the Monroe County Jail without bond. Court appearance dates and potential extradition proceedings to Florida have not yet been announced.