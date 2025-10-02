Florida double homicide suspect caught in Georgia

article

The Brief Florida double homicide suspect arrested in Reynolds. James Daniels, 60, taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Second person charged with hindering apprehension.



U.S. Marshals have arrested a Florida man wanted in a double homicide after tracking him to Reynolds, Georgia.

What we know:

James Daniels, 60, of Miami, was captured Oct. 1 with help from Reynolds Police. Authorities also arrested Timishea Price, accused of helping Daniels evade capture.

Price faces a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Officials said more charges could follow as the investigation continues.

The backstory:

The arrest of James Daniels in Reynolds, Georgia, is tied to a brutal Florida case that left two people dead and another seriously wounded nearly five years ago.

Daniels, 60, was one of three men convicted in connection with a violent kidnapping and double homicide in Opa-locka, Florida, in December 2020. Federal prosecutors said Daniels, along with Frederick Eugene Rudolph and Herbert Barr, kidnapped three people from a truck yard after stealing drugs from them.

The victims were bound, blindfolded with duct tape, and shoved into the back of a rented van. Investigators said the group drove them around the city for hours before taking them to an abandoned home, where the victims were shot. Two died from their injuries, while a third survived.

According to prosecutors, Daniels personally stole jewelry from one of the victims after the killings. All three men benefitted by receiving drugs, money, or both in exchange for their roles in the crime.

Daniels and Rudolph were convicted on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death, and were sentenced in 2024 to life in prison plus five years of supervised release. Barr pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office as part of the South Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, which targets major drug and money laundering operations in the region.