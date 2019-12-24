Flooding shuts down part of Chamblee Dunwoody Road

A portion of Chamblee Dunwoody Road remains closed because of flooding Tuesday morning.

Chamblee Police shut down the street between American Industrial Way and New Peachtree on Monday morning.

They put up barricades and stationed officers nearby to keep drivers away.

"We don't want people driving their cars into two feet of standing water and flooding their engines out and getting stuck down there," said Lt. Gerald Thomson with the Chamblee Police Department.

Officers said all the recent rainfall, combined with clogged storm drains lead to the problem. They hope crews from the public works department will be able to fix the issue sometime Tuesday.

In the meantime, they ask drivers to use alternate routes.