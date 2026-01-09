LIVE: Flood watch expands into metro Atlanta ahead of severe storm threat

The Brief A Flood Watch covers 19 North Georgia counties through Saturday as rainfall may reach 4 to 6 inches. Saturday’s front brings risks of damaging winds, flash flooding, and the possibility of a brief, spin-up tornado. Temperatures will plummet from record warmth into the 20s by Monday morning following the storm system.



A powerful weather front is moving into metro Atlanta, prompting officials to expand flood watches as "wave-after-wave" of heavy rain threatens to saturate the region through Saturday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team warn that storm totals could reach four inches in some areas, with isolated spots in North Georgia potentially seeing up to six inches.

Flood Watch in northwest Georgia

What we know:

A Flood Watch is currently in effect through Saturday evening for a large portion of North Georgia. The region is bracing for widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches. Some areas could see locally higher amounts reaching up to 6 inches before a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon to end the threat.

"The rain train is wide open and here it comes," said FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley. "We got waves of rain tonight and storms. They’re going to be with us tonight and right on through Saturday."

In the northwest, the watch includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield counties.

Flooding risk, high winds

Local perspective:

Thunderstorms expected overnight and into early Saturday morning are a primary concern.

The primary concern for North Georgia remains damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. While the threat of severe weather is lower Friday night, the FOX 5 Storm Team expects conditions to change as the front arrives Saturday morning.

"Flooding [is] possible in Northwest Georgia with that severe threat," Chandley said. "I expect we may see some of those [flash flood warnings] across North Georgia late tonight and early tomorrow because that ground is going to be saturated."

A Level 1 "marginal risk" for severe storms has been issued for most of the area, though regions near Columbus face a slightly higher "slight risk." Forecasters noted that while the atmosphere currently lacks the instability for massive thunderstorms, a "brief, spin-up tornado" cannot be ruled out on Saturday.

Flood rush prevention

What you can do:

Here are some things you can do to prepare:

Clear Drainage: Clean out gutters and ensure downspouts are directed away from your foundation to prevent water buildup.

Secure the Yard: Bring in or tie down outdoor furniture and trash cans so they don't wash away and block drains.

Check Equipment: Test your sump pump and ensure your NOAA weather radio has fresh batteries for overnight alerts.

Power Up: Charge your cell phones and portable power banks now in case of power outages.

The rest of the weekend

What's next:

Sunday: Windy and much colder, with highs struggling to reach the 40s and 50s.

Monday: Temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s by Monday morning.