Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting on South Fulton road
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for a gunman who left a woman fighting for her life in the hospital early Thursday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 units were sent to Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court in South Fulton after reports of a person in the road.
When police got to the scene, they found a woman in the road with a possible gunshot wound to her neck.
Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where they say she is being treated for a life-threatening injury.
At this time officials do not know the woman's identity.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or the circumstances behind the shooting.
If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the City of South Fulton Police Department.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.