Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting on South Fulton road

South Fulton police are searching for a gunman who left a woman fighting for her life in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 units were sent to Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court in South Fulton after reports of a person in the road.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman in the road with a possible gunshot wound to her neck.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where they say she is being treated for a life-threatening injury.

At this time officials do not know the woman's identity.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the City of South Fulton Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.