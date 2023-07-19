Death at DeKalb County gas station, police investigating

Police are investigating a death at a gas station in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

Officers blocked off the entire parking lot of the BP on Flat Shoals Road near the Vineyard Walk intersection before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

While details about the investigation remain scarce, FOX 5 cameras saw several police officers, homicide units, and a funeral van at the scene.

The scene at the gas station on Flat Shoals Road (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances that led up to their death.

Hours after responding to the scene, a few officers remained to look for security camera footage and search for possible witnesses.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.