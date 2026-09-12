Flash flood warnings: Heavy rain triggers alerts across metro area

The Brief Flash flood warnings upgraded to "considerable" in Villa Rica and Cobb County. New flash flood warnings have been issued for Atlanta, Buckhead, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithia Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and South Fulton. Heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt game day tailgating and delay college football action across metro Atlanta.



Dark clouds and scattered downpours are tracking across metro Atlanta, triggering flash flood warnings and threatening outdoor plans across the region.

What we know:

Storms will hit metro Atlanta hardest during the early afternoon, with rainfall gradually tapering off after 5 p.m. High temperatures will top out at 83 degrees in Atlanta and 82 degrees in Canton and Athens, kept lower by thick cloud cover.

Football fans in Athens face rising rain chances through game time, while tailgaters for the Georgia Tech and Tennessee matchup in Atlanta will encounter the heaviest storm activity. NCAA rules require a 30-minute weather delay for any lightning strike within eight miles. A flash flood warning upgraded to "considerable" status covers Villa Rica, while new warnings extend to the City of Atlanta, Buckhead, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithia Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and South Fulton.