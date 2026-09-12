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Flash flood warnings: Heavy rain triggers alerts across metro area

FOX 5 Atlanta
News
Published September 12, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Published September 12, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
More flash flood warnings issued for metro area
More flash flood warnings issued for metro area

More flash flood warnings issued for metro area

Flash flood warnings have increased for the Villa Rica area and new warnings have been issued for City of Atlanta, Buckhead, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithia Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and South Fulton.

The Brief

    • Flash flood warnings upgraded to "considerable" in Villa Rica and Cobb County.
    • New flash flood warnings have been issued for Atlanta, Buckhead, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithia Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and South Fulton.
    • Heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt game day tailgating and delay college football action across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Dark clouds and scattered downpours are tracking across metro Atlanta, triggering flash flood warnings and threatening outdoor plans across the region.

What we know:

Storms will hit metro Atlanta hardest during the early afternoon, with rainfall gradually tapering off after 5 p.m. High temperatures will top out at 83 degrees in Atlanta and 82 degrees in Canton and Athens, kept lower by thick cloud cover.

Football fans in Athens face rising rain chances through game time, while tailgaters for the Georgia Tech and Tennessee matchup in Atlanta will encounter the heaviest storm activity. NCAA rules require a 30-minute weather delay for any lightning strike within eight miles. A flash flood warning upgraded to "considerable" status covers Villa Rica, while new warnings extend to the City of Atlanta, Buckhead, Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithia Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna and South Fulton.

Saturday morning weather forecast
Saturday morning weather forecast

Saturday morning weather forecast

Showers and storms will be around for the late morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday.

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