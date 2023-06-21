Flash Flood Warning in effect for north Atlanta, Decatur, Smyrna and other areas

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties until 8:30 p.m.

The warning includes the north Atlanta, Decatur, Smyrna, Mableton and Snellville.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued earlier in the day for Atlanta, north Fulton, Gwinnett County and Clayton County. That watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Scattered showers, which could be heavy at times, are expected off and on Wednesday. The chances for rain are also fairly high on Thursday but expected to lessen by Friday.