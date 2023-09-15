2 shot, 1 injured in DeKalb County shooting

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds a car along Flakes Mill Road in DeKalb County after shooting on Sept. 15, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Two people were shot and third injured in a shooting along Flakes Mill Road in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 4300 block near Chimney Ridge Way. DeKalb County Police say officers arrived to find three men, ages 18 to 25, in a car.

Two of the men suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to an area hospital in serious to critical conditions.

The third man was injured by flying glass.

Investigators say the men were sitting in a nearby parking lot when they heard several shots being fired from behind them. The men then attempted to leave the area.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene where the car ended up along Flakes Mill Road. Police tape surrounded the car and used medical supplies littered the area.

No arrests have been made.

The names of the men have not been released.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.