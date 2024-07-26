Georiga 4-year-old dies after getting into hot car, mother charged with murder

A 4-year-old boy has died after Georgia law enforcement police say his mother left him unsupervised, and he climbed into a hot car.

The boy's mother, 30-year-old Fitzerald resident Kelsey Monaco, is now facing cruelty to children and felony murder charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Fitzgerald Police Department on Wednesday to investigate the boy's death.

According to investigators, Monaco allowed her son to leave the apartment by himself. At some point, police say the child got into a car. He was later found unresponsive in the vehicle.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Monaco has been booked at the Ben Hill County Jail.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545 or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.

According to Kids and Car Safety, at least 15 children have died in hot cars nationwide in 2024.