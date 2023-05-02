First look inside the new Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown

Stretching 17 stories into the sky and covering more than 455,000 square feet, the new Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown is impossible to miss.

But it’s the work happening inside — the work many people will never see — that doctors say is truly groundbreaking.

This morning, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $469 million Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown, Good Day Atlanta was granted an exclusive tour with executive director Dr. Suresh Ramalingam. Set to open to patients next week, Ramalingam calls the new facility a "first-of-its-kind," bringing together cancer care and cancer research in one space. That means the new facility — connected to Emory University Hospital Midtown by a pedestrian bridge — features everything from inpatient beds and treatment suites to research space.

Project designers say the goal was to keep patients in a centralized location, allowing the array of medical services to come to the patient, rather than the other way around.

Speaking of design, we’re told patients and staff were involved in the process of creating the look of the new facility, calling for touches like abundant natural light in patient rooms and care spaces, but angling the glass to make it more comfortable for those spending time in the spaces.

For more information on Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring what many are calling a game-changer for cancer care and research in Georgia.