Used fireworks damage two Gwinnett County homes on Memorial Day, official says

Gwinnett County fire investigators determined used fireworks were the cause of two separate house fires on Memorial Day in Snellville.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said fires occurred on Monday night minutes apart on Westminster Drive and Laurel Falls Drive.

Officials determined "discarded fireworks devices" were the cause of both fires.

Section Manager-Chief Tommy Rutledge said both families were displaced from their homes and the American Red Cross was requested to provide temporary assistance due to the damage.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to two blazes sparked by discarded fireworks on Memorial Day. (Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

"Used fireworks devices should be cooled by soaking in a bucket of water for several hours before being discarded in the trash," Rutledge said in a statement. "Keep your family and home safe by celebrating responsibly."

