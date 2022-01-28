Firefighters warn of danger ahead of the Arctic blast in Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
10
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:15 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:15 AM EST, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 AM EST, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:30 AM EST, Clay County

Staying safe and warm in cold temperatures

As dangerously cold temperatures sweep into Georgia, firefighters are warning about the dangers of staying warm.

ATLANTA - With a powerful Arctic air that will blast its way into Georgia Friday night, first responders are warning of the deadly dangers that come along with keeping warm.

"This time of year, especially during the winter but when it’s extremely cold, we have a higher risk," said Capt. James Fleming of the City of Morrow Fire Department. 

The biggest danger, he said: space heaters.

The devastating fire that tore through an apartment building in the Bronx, New York earlier this month was sparked by an electric space heater. 17 people died. Eight of them were kids.

Last weekend near Macon, a 62-year-old man in Twiggs County died in a fire that investigators say was also started by a space heater.

"The biggest issue we have, cold nights that come few and far between. Folks tend to be less cautious," Fleming said. "Make sure you have it on a flat surface, make sure you don’t have it plugged into an extension cord if possible."

Capt. Fleming also said to keep the three-foot radius of the space heater clear. 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 25 thousand fires a year involve a space heater – resulting in more than three hundred deaths.

Already in Georgia in 2022, at least 14 people have died in fires.

Another key piece of advice, Capt. Fleming said, "making sure people have smoke detectors that will work. Something to delete them quickly in the event their space heater catches something on fire." 

But just as dangerous – a threat you can’t see or smell. 

"We definitely do not want people using a gas-powered generator in their home or right outside of a bedroom window or a kitchen window," Fleming said. "That can cause some carbon monoxide issues." 

Morrow’s fire department will come out and check your smoke detectors and give you new ones for free if you need them. Check to see if your town has something similar.

