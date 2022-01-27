Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia braces for Arctic blast this weekend

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Thursday evening forecast

Clouds cover is expected to increase throughout Thursday night, ahead of possible snow shower in the area of the north Georgia mountains on Friday.

ATLANTA - Georgia is bracing for a blast of Arctic air set to move through the state starting on Friday, but not as much chance of any winter precipitation with it.

Clouds will be moving in during the overnight hours into Friday morning making it mostly cloudy for most of the day.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and even a few stray snow showers over the mountains.

Once the front moves through, those temperatures will be dropping dramatically. 

By early Saturday morning, temperatures will be dipping into the 20s and winds will be gusting over 20 mph. That will make it feel like temperatures in the teens or single digits at times.

The high on Saturday afternoon is expected to only be in the mid to upper 30s.

The cold will be rather short-lived with temperatures turning back up to near 50 on Sunday and slowly increasing the next few days from there.

