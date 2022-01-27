Georgia braces for Arctic blast this weekend

Georgia is bracing for a blast of Arctic air set to move through the state starting on Friday, but not as much chance of any winter precipitation with it.

Clouds will be moving in during the overnight hours into Friday morning making it mostly cloudy for most of the day.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and even a few stray snow showers over the mountains.

Once the front moves through, those temperatures will be dropping dramatically.

By early Saturday morning, temperatures will be dipping into the 20s and winds will be gusting over 20 mph. That will make it feel like temperatures in the teens or single digits at times.

The high on Saturday afternoon is expected to only be in the mid to upper 30s.

The cold will be rather short-lived with temperatures turning back up to near 50 on Sunday and slowly increasing the next few days from there.

