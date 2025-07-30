Firefighters respond to massive home fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The blaze broke out at a home on New Kings Bridge Road. Fire crews responded quickly and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the structure. They were able to bring the fire under control shortly after arriving on the scene, according to a post on social media.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information on whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.