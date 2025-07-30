Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters respond to massive home fire in Jackson County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 30, 2025 7:41am EDT
Jackson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Photo courtesy of Jackson County Government

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon on New Kings Bridge Road in Jackson County.
    • Crews found heavy flames but were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The blaze broke out at a home on New Kings Bridge Road. Fire crews responded quickly and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the structure. They were able to bring the fire under control shortly after arriving on the scene, according to a post on social media.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on whether anyone was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post on the Jackson County Government Facebook page. 

