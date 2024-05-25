Popular 10th Street bar in Midtown Atlanta catches fire Saturday morning

Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire at a popular bar on 10th Street NE near Piedmont Park on Saturday morning.

The fire happened at Blake's On The Park.

Blake's On The Park is an Atlanta landmark. It was established in 1988. The straight-friendly LGBTQ+ bar is known for cocktails, karaoke, drag shows, dancing and food.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The bar appears to have been empty at the time. No injuries have been reported.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.