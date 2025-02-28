Firefighters rescue women from burning Powder Springs home

Two women have been rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Cobb County early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Flowering Springs Road in Powder Springs.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple fire trucks and crews working at the scene.

According to Cobb County Fire officials, crews arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home's front door and windows.

Firefighters learned that a woman was still trapped inside the building. They found her unconscious in her bedroom and were able to get her out of the home and administer CPR. The woman's niece was able to escape the home by herself.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The scene at the fire on Flowering Springs Road (FOX 5)

Both women were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their condition at this time is unknown, but Lt. Steve Bennett said they were "hopeful."

Firefighters were able to successfully put out the blaze in 15 minutes, but the home appeared to have suffered serious damage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared information about the two hospitalized women.

Crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.