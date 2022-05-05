Firefighters rescue woman from house fire in DeKalb County

One woman is in the hospital after a home caught fire early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported along Maplewood Drive in Decatur.

According to investigators, four people were inside the home when the power went out. The family was burning candles, but it's unclear if that is what caused the fire.

When firefighters arrived, family members told them there was a woman still inside the home. Firefighters managed to rescue that woman. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.