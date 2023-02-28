Firefighters rescue trucker's dog that fell into Cobb County storm drain

article

A little dog is safe and sound after a rescue operation in a Cobb County storm drain.

Officials say Trixie the dog is the companion of a truck driver. She was exploring an unfamiliar area during a pit stop when she fell into a storm sewer drain.

The poor pup fell almost 12 feet down and became trapped - which led police to begin a rescue operation.

Officials used an air monitoring device and set up a rope system to lower firefighter Andrews into the drain system.

(Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

Trixie was so happy to see her rescuer that she ran right to Andrews, and moments later they were both hoisted out of the hole.

The little dog was taken to the vet. Officials say she is a little banged up but will be OK.